Jordan Lyle Makes The Most Out Of His Opportunities
Miami Hurricanes backup running back Jordan Lyle is a man of very few carries.
However, he turns those carries into a lot of yards which then translate into points.
In Miami's 42-14 victory over Wake Forest Saturday afternoon, Lyle had seven carries for 115 yards. He scored on an 18-yard run to put the game on ice for the Hurricanes.
Shortly thereafter, Lyle broke through the front-seven and galloped 61 yards to set up another Hurricanes score. Even though he was caught from behind, he made his coach and his teammates proud.
"You've seen it since camp; The guy is a really good football player. He’s explosive. We’ve been really healthy at [running] back all year, and may we stay that way," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. "Sometimes, with the way the ball comes out in the RPO game, sometimes you don’t get as many touches as we planned in the course of the game, but his work ethic, his performance in practice, it warranted him getting the ball today.
"When he got the opportunity, he made it happen in a big time way. Great job by him and a bunch of other guys.”
Heisman Trophy candidate and quarterback Cam Ward was happy to have Lyle lining up behind him. He knows the running back room is so deep, Lyle, a true freshman, will only get a certain amount of repetitions.
"The way he works, JLyle never complains, He always does what he's called upon to do." Ward said. "No matter who we have back there our whole running back room is like that and I am just glad I could be his teammate."
Lyle, a hometown Fort Lauderdale product, was glad to show out at home in front of his friends and family. He also wanted to make his teammates, especially Mark Fletcher, Jr. and Damien Martinez proud.
"I am proud that I could make everyone happy. It was I didn't take advantage of my opportunities in the past. I told my coaches and my other running backs that I am going to execute properly and take advantage of my opportunities whenever they come," Lyle said. "It felt great, for my teammates, to see the lineman get excited over the long run. It made me smile a lot. I am just thankful to be part of that brotherhood."