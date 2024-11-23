All Hurricanes

Jordan Lyle Makes The Most Out Of His Opportunities

The Fort Lauderdale product had only seven carries, but gained 115 yards and scored a touchdown in Miami's big win over Wake Forest.

Scott Salomon

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) runs with the football for a touchdown against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) runs with the football for a touchdown against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Hurricanes backup running back Jordan Lyle is a man of very few carries.

However, he turns those carries into a lot of yards which then translate into points.

In Miami's 42-14 victory over Wake Forest Saturday afternoon, Lyle had seven carries for 115 yards. He scored on an 18-yard run to put the game on ice for the Hurricanes.

Shortly thereafter, Lyle broke through the front-seven and galloped 61 yards to set up another Hurricanes score. Even though he was caught from behind, he made his coach and his teammates proud.

"You've seen it since camp; The guy is a really good football player. He’s explosive. We’ve been really healthy at [running] back all year, and may we stay that way," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. "Sometimes, with the way the ball comes out in the RPO game, sometimes you don’t get as many touches as we planned in the course of the game, but his work ethic, his performance in practice, it warranted him getting the ball today.

"When he got the opportunity, he made it happen in a big time way. Great job by him and a bunch of other guys.”

Heisman Trophy candidate and quarterback Cam Ward was happy to have Lyle lining up behind him. He knows the running back room is so deep, Lyle, a true freshman, will only get a certain amount of repetitions.

"The way he works, JLyle never complains, He always does what he's called upon to do." Ward said. "No matter who we have back there our whole running back room is like that and I am just glad I could be his teammate."

Lyle, a hometown Fort Lauderdale product, was glad to show out at home in front of his friends and family. He also wanted to make his teammates, especially Mark Fletcher, Jr. and Damien Martinez proud.

"I am proud that I could make everyone happy. It was I didn't take advantage of my opportunities in the past. I told my coaches and my other running backs that I am going to execute properly and take advantage of my opportunities whenever they come," Lyle said. "It felt great, for my teammates, to see the lineman get excited over the long run. It made me smile a lot. I am just thankful to be part of that brotherhood."

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins site, and has since contributed to the Miami Heat, Back in the Day NBA, Miami Hurricanes and San Antonio Spurs sites. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. He's covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

