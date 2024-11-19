Xavier Restrepo Selected as Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist
Miami Hurricanes senior Xavier Restrepo was named a semifinalist for the 2024 Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Tuesday morning.
The list is comprised of 11 candidates for the prestigious honor, with the goal of recognizing the season’s outstanding FBS receiver in college football. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back and running back), who catches a pass is eligible for the award.
Restrepo is tied for third nationally with 10 receiving touchdowns, while his 934 receiving yards rank 10th in the country.
The 5-foot-10, 198-pound wideout has hauled in 55 catches, which checks in third among all Atlantic Coast Conference players.
Earlier this year, Restrepo became Miami’s all-time leader in both receptions (186), receiving yards (2,651) and 100-yard performances (11).
The Deerfield Beach, Fla. native is the first Hurricane to have at least 900 receiving yards in multiple seasons.
Restrepo has helped Miami (9-1, 5-1 ACC) to its best start since 2017, as the Hurricanes have climbed to high as No. 4 in the polls.
The semifinalists, finalists and award recipient of the Biletnikoff Award are tabbed by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of 600 prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, former winners and other ex-receivers.
Recently, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation opened the 2024 FanVote. Every fan may vote once daily on the Biletnikoff Award FanVote page. The aggregate fan tally will be counted as one official vote to determine semifinalists, finalists (three receivers) and the winner.
