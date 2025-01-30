Just A Minute: Elijah Arroyo Catches the Eyes of Many During the Senior Bowl Practices
The Miami Hurricanes have plenty of players at the Senior Bowl but one is standing out and is raising his draft stocks.
The Hurricanes boasted the No. 1 offense in the country this season thanks to the arm talent of their star potential No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and the weaponry surrounding him. One of his favorite targets, junior tight end Elijah Arroyo has declared for the NFL draft and is participating in the Senior Bowl and has impressed many there.
He played 13 games and caught 35 passes for 590 yards and seven touchdowns and was one of the best tight ends in the country that slipped under the radar. The radar is now breaking with many draft scouts at the senior bowl practices who have started to fall in love with the upside of the star talent.
He has started to generate a lot of buzz around some NFC teams including the Los Angeles Rams, the New Orleans Saints, and a few other teams that need an explosive offensive weapon. Coming out of "Tight End U", Arroyo is a sure-fire pick that will be one of the best in the league in a few years.