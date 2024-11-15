Key Week 12 ACC Football Games During No. 9 Miami's Bye Week
No. 9 Miami is on a bye this week and with the much-needed extra rest, there are some key games going on in the ACC that the Hurricanes should keep a close eye on.
The race to the ACC Championship game is not on its final lap and the Hurricanes can still slip up in the final two games of the season if not careful. They still hold their own destiny with a clear path to Charlotte but there will be a test in each game along the way.
Boston College vs. No. 14 SMU
This game is important because of the likely possibility of the Hurricanes facing off against the Mustangs in the ACC Championship game. The Mustangs are the only team left undefeated in ACC play and their only loss was a three-point outing against No. 6 BYU. Many call the Mustangs Miami "lite" because of the talent that has ended up on the team but they are still one of the most explosive offenses in the country.
Syracuse vs. California
The Hurricane's final opponents of the regular season are the Orange as they face off an opponent that Miami had another amazing comeback against during the earlier half of conference play. Kyle McCord has been one of the best quarterbacks in the conference but has started to play less than he did to start the season. The Golden Bears have one of the best secondaries in the country and a rising quarterback in Fernando Mendoza so a fun yet all-important game will be played.
Wake Forest vs. North Carolina
This game has no other importance in the ACC other than Wake Forest being the Hurricane's next opponent. Wake Forest and its offense will be a key thing to pay attention to because of the amount of motion they use (something the Hurricanes drastically struggle with). This game might have the most eyes on it because of what the Hurricanes will be dealing with next week and the pressure to deliver a dominant victory.
