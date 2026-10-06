Kickoff Time For No. 4 Miami Football Week 7 Game Against Florida State Announced

The Miami Hurricanes are on a much-needed bye week, with several injuries starting to hinder the team. However, the start time for their next game has been announced as they prepare to face the Florida State Seminoles.

Miami has yet to play a conference home game this season, and the opening home game in league play should be against its most hated rival. The Hurricanes will return to primetime on Oct. 17 at Hard Rock Stadium at 7:00 p.m. to battle FSU at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

For local radio audiences, the game will be broadcasted on 104.3 WQAM.

What This Matchup Means?

Florida State Seminoles tight end Jordan Wilson (4) sprints down the field. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Miami Hurricanes 31-28 Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Fsu V Miami831 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Seminoles are still holding on to a team that has some star talent but clumsy execution at times. However, Miami is still learning what kind of team it is. Moreover, there is no better time to express how they feel about the style of team they are playing against an in-state rival.

"I think we're still learning," Cristobal said during his Monday press conference. "What I've learned is that this team really loves winning, and that they're willing to do the things necessary to win. This team learns and understands that we really can't allow anything to get in the way of a 1-0 process. To your question about processes, it's with all the distractions that surround our players in this modern college football world.

"There's nothing more important than being where our feet are and being focused on the simple processes that we create, and really keeping people and things out of the equation. Right? I mean, you only have a limited amount of time, a limited amount of kilobytes in your own computer, right? Upstairs between the ears.

"And you can't fill that space up with things that don't relate to what's important, right? And as it relates to the game, I think what this team has learned and is continuing to learn is that habits, choices, and decisions, as well as your practice and preparation, they all determine your game reality. So all focus on that and all effort on that."

All that effort will go towards the Noles, who are coming off a victory against Virginia in one of the team's best overall group performances. Miami is coming off a statement-making win against Clemson, 41-13 on the road.

However, instead of a bye week, FSU travels to take on the Louisville Cardinals, who continue to fight to find their identity after weeks of failing to live up to their talent. Miami will be watching patiently, dissecting what will be a fun matchup for both Florida programs.

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