No. 4 Miami's Determination Outlasts Clemson, But Added Injuries Remain Main Concern

No. 4 Miami beating Clemson was always on the cards when it was announced as a primetime matchup on ABC. The thing that wasn't expected was more players getting injured.

Everyone is hurt. Malachi Toney is hurt. Miami's offensive line is hurt. The defense is starting safeties at corner, yet Miami delivered statement drive after statement drive. Miami defeats the Tigers 40-13 with both sides of the ball playing at an elite level.

Miami's defense stood the test without its top 4 corners, losing Marquise Lightfoot in the first half, while trying to keep the Tigers in front. Defensively, the Canes would limit Clemson's rushing attack to 29 yards, but it would be the passing attack that would kill Miami at points.

Again, without their star cornerbacks, Clemson freshman Tait Reynolds would play one of the best games of his career. He would will the Tigers back into the game, finding the right player to attack the depleted secondary, but the story of the night was Miami's defensive line.

Before Lightfoot went out, he would record a sack, and the trio of Damon Wilson, Ahmad Moten, and Justin Scott would clog up the lanes. They would combine for six sacks, terrorizing the freshman QB.

That would force Miami to turn the ball over against Clemson. It would come from a Moten punch-out on Reynolds that the Hurricanes would convert into points. Miami would close out the game with a pick-six from freshman JJ Dunnigan, icing out the Tigers.

Moreover, thanks to the punch-out, Miami would lean on its rushing attack when Darian Mensah had his worst game of the season.

Mensah was fine, but he would miss passes and nearly throw two interceptions in the red zone. It would be the yards after the catch and the running platoon of the Canes that would deliver the final dagger to the Tigers.

Miami would rush for 192 yards, adding three rushing touchdowns on the charge. Mark Fletcher Jr. would return after missing the Central Michigan matchup and would be leaned on for 16 rushes and 77 yards. He would score two of the touchdowns, while the Hurricanes also leaned on him, freshman Javion Mallory, and the legs of Mensah.

Mensah's night would finish 18-26 for 227 yards, two total touchdowns, but only 70 percent on the field.

However, injuries are the story of this game. Miami's offensive line has been banged up, shuffling multiple players around; the secondary is missing players, and everyone has nicks and kinks, but luckily the Canes have a bye week.

They will use it to get as healthy as possible before returning home to face off against Florida State.

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