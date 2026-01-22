Latest Major NFL Mock Draft Features Two Miami Hurricanes In Top-7 Selections

The Miami Hurricanes fairytale season ended in heartbreak toward the late stages of the fourth quarter against Indiana Monday night.

The No. 10 Hurricanes found themselves in the national championship game Monday night after a shock inclusion into the tournament and multiple upset wins against powerhouse programs. It's players like Markel Bell, Rueben Bain Jr., and Francis Mauigoa who got them there.

The Hurricanes averaged 4.1 years of experience across their entire team. These impact players are now ready for to pursue careers in the NFL as professional ball players. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has high hopes for two specific Miami Hurricanes superstars.

Rueben Bain Jr. and Francis Mauigoa projected to go top seven

The two monsters who led both front units on offense and defense are ready for professional football. Edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., 21, is projected to go No. 7 to the Washington Commanders while offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, 20, is projected by Kiper to go No. 3 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Mauigoa could be one pick off from joining his brother Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa, a linebacker for the New York Jets.

"I still have Francis as a top-three pick thanks to his mauling play style, experience (41 career starts) and overall consistency as a blocker. Since Kelvin Beachum is a free agent, Mauigoa could slide in at right tackle and help spring James Conner and Trey Benson for big runs next season." ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Quarterback Kyler Murray is entering what could be the final year of his contract in Arizona. What Arizona plans to do at that position and with their current head coaching vacancy is unclear at the moment.

Rueben Bain Jr. paired with Daron Payne in Washington

With veterans Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, and Preston Smith set to explore their options, Washington is left with a younger core of contributors on the defensive side of the ball. Von Miller actually led Washington in sacks this season with nine, but he'll be 37-years-old when the next season begins this September. Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, and Frankie Luvu round out the defense at the moment.

Washington's roster this season was the oldest in almost 20 years. The team had an average age of 28.1 and they were the first team to cross the 28-year-old mark since the 2010 New York Jets average age of 27.5. The 2023 New Orleans Saints and the 2018 Oakland Raiders had an average age of 27.4. Drafting an athletic monster like Rueben Bain Jr. can start a much-needed youth movement in Washington.

"NFC East quarterbacks and offensive tackles aren't going to be happy if Washington goes this way. Bain knows how to reach the quarterback, with 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 2025. He has a great mix of power, speed and bend, and the Commanders could move him around on the defensive line to create mismatches...This is a clear need for Washington after the defense allowed 6.0 yards per play, tied for third worst in the league." ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

If someone as talented as Bain can make it to the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft this April, the Washington Commanders should feel lucky, especially with a young and returning Jayden Daniels at quarterback.

