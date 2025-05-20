Mario Cristobal Comments On Carson Beck, NIL Pressure, And Blocking Out The Noise
Now that the transfer portal and NIL deals have become so relevant in today's landscape of college football, players are more scrutinized than ever. Some may argue rightfully so now that they are not just student-athletes, but paid athletes. The Miami Hurricanes brought their new starting quarterback, Carson Beck, to the team through the transfer portal from the Georgia Bulldogs by offering him a $4 million NIL package.
While the NIL rules have been a big win for the athletes, they also come with added pressures and responsibility to live up to the expectations of that deal. However, Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal doesn't believe that the players should listen to people who tear them down. He told CBS Sports that there isn't much value in paying attention to the noise other than to get used to being exposed to it because it's part of the game now.
"I think you can also take a parent and say, 'Look, your son is a high-profile guy,'" Cristobal told Josh Pate of CBS Sports. "'This is great practice, because when you're playing in college and you miss a tackle or you throw a bad pass or when you're onto the NFL and you enter a certain city, they're going to throw tomato cans at you at every stop they can. You have to get used to what comes with sports.' I guess that would be the only value: practice for the future or just point out what's irrelevant."
He makes some interesting points here, and it's a fine line between using negativity directed toward you as motivation and growing a thick skin, and letting that negativity in your head and break you down. It becomes a matter of choosing to either simply block it out or use it to fuel you both on the field and in preparation.