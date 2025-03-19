Mario Cristobal Pleased with Carson Beck & Miami Hurricanes’ Progress as Spring Practice Resumes
The Miami Hurricanes football team returned from their spring break on Tuesday and got back to their spring practice schedule. Head Coach Mario Cristobal was happy with what he saw and laid out what he wanted to see out of his team coming back from spring break:
“The goal for us was to kick off where we left off and not have to start all over again. So, with our players, we made it a point for them to stay in good shape throughout spring break. Obviously, make good choices and decisions, so we could come back and continue where we left off. Feel like we did that today. The whole point of spring football is to progress, to keep progressing and progress has to be forced. It has to be pushed. It has to be worked. It just doesn’t happen because you show up. So, we feel like we got a lot done today and we did have progress today. Looking forward to pushing and building on this over the next couple of weeks.”
Cristobal also spoke about the quarterback room and how things are going with presumed starter Carson Beck still limited as he recovers from injury:
“The opportunity comes in the form of reps. Sometimes it’s live reps, sometimes its walkthrough reps, sometimes it’s reps in the film room. The cumulative reps, they’re priceless and they’re most valued piece of, I think, any programs’ player development. … Even Carson, these guys are still young guys. They still have to get those repetitions. So, Emory [Williams] has had a great camp. Judd [Anderson] had one of his better days today. Really just made some really tough, spot-on throws in real tight windows. Luke [Nickel] shows why he was the Gatorade Player of the Year as well. That quarterback room has really benefitted and thrived with the added reps and at the same time, Carson is getting plenty of work, just not actually slinging ball downfield.”
Recommended Articles
Mario Crisotbal Highlights the Three New Leaders for the Miami Hurricanes
Mario Crisotbal Expects Massive Things from Francis Mauigoa This Season
Cam Ward Would Have Been the Top QB in the 2023 NFL Draft Class