Mario Cristobal Praises Haynes King and Georgia Tech Offense Ahead Of Week 11 Matchup
It is questionable if Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King will play against No. 4 Miami on Saturday afternoon, however, Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal knows the dangers of the allusive quarterback that has gotten the best of his team before.
"Haynes King and that offense is really good. Yards per play they are up. They are really good at generating chunk plays, they protect him really well and I think they are No. 1 or 2 in the country with the least amount of sacks and pressures. They certainly do a great job of also getting him loose. He's a really good runner as well and he has explosive playmakers," Cristobal said.
King has missed the past two games, losses to Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, respectively. He exited in a win at North Carolina on Oct. 12 when he was injured in the first minute of the fourth quarter and has been out ever since.
King and the Georiga Tech offense have been one of the best rushing attacks in the country. They are dominant with a great downhill attack but with the weakness of the secondary, the Hurricanes are still on high alert for a possible aerial attack.
Last season against the Yellow Jackets, the Hurricane's season flipped upside down after the team ran the ball up the middle causing a fumble. King led the team back to victory a few players later and shocked the Hurricanes to their core.
This season, the Hurricanes look to make sure that it doesn't happen by ensuring that the team scores another 50 points on an ACC opponent
. How To Watch: No. 5 Miami at Georgia Tech, Week 11 College Football TV Schedule