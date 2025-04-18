Mario Cristobal Provides Carson Beck Injury Update, Reaffirms Tough Stance On NIL
The Miami Hurricanes football team signed former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck through the transfer portal early in the offseason despite him getting injured in the final game of the season and requiring elbow surgery. Because of this injury, he missed all of spring practice and still isn't participating in throwing drills with the other quarterbacks on the depth chart. However, it sounds like his return is imminent, and everyone around the program is excited to see him back at full strength.
According to Hurricanes' head coach Mario Cristobal, Beck is now expected to be ready for all player-led practices moving forward and could be close to a full go as soon as Monday.
Mario Cristobal Discusses Carson Beck's Imminent Return:
“The good part is, as you know, our PLP – player-led practices [are] coming up. He’s going to be fully cleared for all of those, so he will have the opportunity to have about 16 of those before we even head into fall camp,” Cristobal said. “So, not to mention throwing on his own with the players. So, there’s a lot of opportunity coming up. He certainly took advantage of whatever he could mentally. The physical part begins on Monday, so we’re excited for that.”
Cristobal also again made his stance clear on the transfer portal and any player that might try to hold his team hostage for more NIL money than initially agreed upon.
Mario Cristobal Talks About NIL And The Transfer Portal:
“I think you stay real, and you stay true to the program, and make the decisions that are best for the program,” Cristobal said. “Again, we mentioned the other day … everybody’s in the [transfer] portal and the portal’s always open. You don’t want to believe me? It’s always open. Everybody’s in it. So, it all depends on what you’re willing to accept. Where are you going to draw the line in your program? You’ve got to realize something: once you allow that to happen, and you agree to it, well, prepare for a line of 80 guys doing the same thing.
