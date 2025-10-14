Mario Cristobal References Jimmy Johnson to Emphasize Special Teams Against Louisville
Some of the most impactful plays in college football history have taken place on special teams. To be elite on special teams is a lost art but Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal made sure to stress football's third phase in preparation for Louisville this Friday night.
The Hurricanes alumnus called back to his former head coach and NFL hall-of-famer Jimmy Johnson when answering why it's important to play key starters on special teams.
There's three sides of the ball
Arguably the most famous game-changing play in college football history took place on special teams. Auburn's Chris Davis blazing down the sideline after returning a missed field goal that resulted in a touchdown to upset Alabama in the Iron Bowl is etched into the memories of millions forever. Special teams can change the momentum and outcome of a game just like offense and defense can.
Cristobal used "Coach Johnson's" wisdom to inspire his coaching strategy heading into the Louisville game this Friday night. He also made sure to note how skilled both teams in this matchup are on special teams.
"Coach [Jimmy] Johnson would always tell us, 'You got to win two or three phases to win the football game.' And so we've improved a lot on special teams, and we're facing a team that is very aggressive on special teams...So there the importance of that has been emphasized, and that's also a big area of focus throughout the bye week."- Cristobal on Jimmy Johnson's advice
Jimmy Johnson won a national championship as head coach of the undefeated Miami Hurricanes in 1987. He left Miami to coach the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl victories.
Playing starters on special teams
Cristobal has no trepidation starting impact players on all three sides of the ball. The former Hurricanes offensive tackle preached why it's critical to not make special teams a throwaway segment of practice. After their second bye week, Cristobal has had more time to emphasize this gameplan and to remember why exactly its important to be disciplined on special teams.
He even recalled a specific play from last year's matchup against the Cardinals to make his point.
"We have a lot of our frontline guys, when I say frontline guys, starters or contributors, all over special teams, because it can never be that phase that you do in between offense and defense...Got us with a fake last year that really changed the momentum of the game. And so we understand that, we understand the value of the way our punter and kicker have been playing, and the fact that they have what's arguably the best returner in the game as well. "
Cristobal used this opportunity to rave about Louisville's efforts on special teams so far as well. He thinks they pose a great challenge for the team this Friday. The Hurricanes play Louisville at 7:00pm Eastern this Friday night on ESPN.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News
