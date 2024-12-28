Mario Cristobal Reflects on Jim Larranaga Sudden Retirement
It was shocking when Jim Larranaga's retirement was announced the day after Christmas. Many, including the team, were not prepared for it before learning about the announcement on social media, and the rest of the world.
One person that was also shocked was Miami football head coach Mario Cristobal.
Cristobal is preparing his team for the Pop-Tarts Bowl game against the Iowa State Cyclones but took some out of his press conference to address the latest development in Coral Gables.
Everything Mario Cristobal Said Ahead of Pop Tarts Bowl Game
"Man that was a hard one, really was. Love and respect him. I mean, he is iconic. He is legendary. Certainly just put that program on his back and went to work. He will be missed tremendously. I'm going to raid his roster for tight ends and defensive ends," Cristobal said.
While Larranaga has been with the program for 14 years, Cristobal knew what type of leader and impressive man the legendary coach was during his three years of being back with Miami.
I think he's an exceptional human being. I look forward to getting with him and picking his brain on leadership and on team building and culture and getting him over and having him in front of the guys. I know he always want to be involved in the University of Miami, but you couldn't ask for a better human being and for a leader for our program and young men than Coach L," Cristobal said. Coach L., love to you, man. Certainly, hey, I look forward to seeing you here down the line but really appreciate everything you've done for the community, for the program, for the University of Miami."
It is officially a new era in Coral Gables with new coaching all around, and now the Hurricanes will begin a new search for its next basketball head coach.