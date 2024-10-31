Mario Cristobal vs. Manny Diaz: Just A Minute
Ugly is the only way to describe former Miami head coach and current Duke coach Manny Diaz's exit from Coral Gables.
With the active recruiting during the season of the Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal and the disappointment from the final and third seasons, it was time for both to find the person that was suited for them.
Diaz finished his career 21-15 as the Hurricanes head coach with a peak AP Poll position at No.7 in the 2021 season but lost two bowl games and not appearing in one in the final season.
Now enter Cristobal for the Hurricanes and before this unprecedented season, he was 12-13 as head coach before leading the team to an undefeated season up to this point. He has a Heisman candidate at hand and some of the country's best talent on his roster.
This isn't just a battle between two great head coaches jocking for position atop of the ACC, this is a battle to see who goes it right. Was it right to lead Diaz in the wrong direction during his time with the Hurricanes (it was) or even through the mistakes did the Hurricanes end up with the right guy at the right time?
Diaz has a squad of his own. He's always had a great defense but will they be able to stop Cristobal and offensive coordinator Shanon Dawson's offense that has torched the nation as the No. 1 offense?
This is the ultimate trap game for the Hurricanes and the perfect "gotcha" moment for the career of Manny Diaz. Cristobal could prove that the University made the right decision with all of the intangibles that the coaches bring. It will be a chess match on hand, and one that everyone will be ready to see.