Miami Adds Another Offensive Weapon From the Transfer Portal

The Miami Hurricanes continue to add wide recivers to the roster at an elite level.

After the addition of Vandrevius Jacobs, the Hurricanes add a wide receiver from the transfer portal in West Virginia's leading receiver, Cam Vaughn.

BREAKING: West Virginia transfer WR Cam Vaughn has Committed to Miami, source told @On3sports



He’s totaled 83 receptions for 1,344 yards and 9 TDs the last 2 seasonshttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/nb74kk6KEz — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 11, 2026

He first played at a familar school to the Hurricanes nup north for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The Same school that the Hurricanes landed starting DB Zechariah Poyser.

Over the past two seasons with the Gamecocks and Mountaineers, the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has brought in 83 passes for 1,344 yards with nine touchdowns while averaging 16.2 yards per catch.

He is another deep ball threat that the Hurricanes could use to add more depth to the roster, who was injured in the position group all season.

In 2024, Vaughn was the leading receiver on a team that won the Conference USA, totaling 48 catches for 803 yards and five touchdowns. After following head coach Rich Rodriguez to Morgantown, Vaughn brought in 35 catches for 541 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

Miami also added Boston College defensive back Omar Thornton out of the transfer portal earlier in the evening. Both took visits last week and waited for the Canes to handle business against Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl before making their commitment..

This is the third commitment that also suggests a hint at a position to commit to Miami sooner rather than later.

Miami's Transfer Run Continues, Landing a Star Wide Receiver from the SEC

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (4) runs for a 74-yard touchdown reception against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes land their second player from the transfer portal after a star-studded weekend in Coral Gables.

With some time at home, head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have to do some recruiting, and there is no better way to sell the program at another level than showing transfer portal targets the national championship-level facilities and the stage where they will play.

It has worked for another SEC wide receiver as the Canes land South Carolina transfer Vandrevius Jacobs from the portal.

"Sitting down, building connections with everybody. [Kevin Beard], see what he's about. Find out the things that he likes to teach, he don't like to teach," Jacobs said following his Miami visit last week per 247Sports. "Just talking to everybody, [Shannon Dawson], getting an idea of what he thinks the offense will look like next year to see if I see myself playing in that offense. Everything went great. Everything played out as planned, for sure."

