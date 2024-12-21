Miami Adds Four Star Defensive Lineman From the Transfer Portal
Miami continues to find gems in the transfer portal as they get a steal from the Conference USA in defensive lineman David Blay.
According to 247Sports, Blay is a four-star transfer portal prospect with a 92 grade. He is currently the No. 23 overall player in the portal. Blay made First-Team All-Conference USA this season with 46 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, and 6.5 sacks.
Blay played 443 defensive snaps in 2024 and in those snaps, his most impressive performance came against Arkansas during week 13 of the season. Blay finished the game with five tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one pressure against the Razorbacks.
Blay earned a 76.9 run defense grade from PFF, and a 64.7 pass rush grade.
With the lack of pressure against teams this season from players on the line, this addition will help the run game and the pressure game. Blay is a finisher and one of the many great qualities why he was targeted by the Hurricanes and other teams around the country.
Penn St. also had an interest in Blay, but the DL saw more of an opportunity with the Canes.