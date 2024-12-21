All Hurricanes

Miami Adds New Kicker and Long Snapper From the Transfer Portal

With another departure from a great Hurricanes kicker, a new kicker and long snapping combo has entered Coral Gables.

Justice Sandle

Nov 1, 2024; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls tight end Wyatt Sullivan (17) consoles place kicker Carter Davis (36) after missing a field goal as South Florida Bulls cornerback Brent Austin (20) walks off during the second quarter at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes will lose its starting long snapper Mason Napper and kicker Andy Borregales for next season so the portal is the way to go as they pick up highly respected specialists to replace the aging pair.

Miami received commitments from specialists Adam Brooks and Carter Davis on Saturday afternoon.

Booker is a 6'4", 205 pounds, a long snapper from Charlotte, and was a two-year starter handling both short and long snaps. He registered a 98 percent snap target grade with the power and accuracy of some of the best in the country.

Following him was the FAU transfer Davis. He was a two-year starter and was named preseason College Football Network AAC Specialist of the Year. He registered 81 percent on kickoffs and converted the third-longest field goal in FAU history (51 yards).

For the season he was 2-7 when taking field goals. If he is a bit more consistent then a lot of great things to come from the Hurricanes in the secondary room. He will likely be used more as a kicker for kick-off but if any development is seen then that can change.

