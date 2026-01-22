Miami's Backup Plan if Darian Mensah's Suit Causes Even More Trouble

The Miami Hurricanes have a quarterback problem, for now.

The Canes are on the move for Duke quarterback Darian Mensah, but things have gotten messy as expected by most around the league.

Duke University has sued the quarterback and looks return for another season to try to maintain his NIL contract and play for the team. However, a court order has been set for Mensah to enter the portal, but the case won't be heard until Feb. 2.

This has made things hard for the Canes, who would love to have the quarterback in by spring practice. However, it could be a case like last season with the Canes not having a quarterback until the summer.

Mensah is an outstanding quarterback and, behind the Canes' offensive line, could easily raise his draft stock as a first-round level talent, as well as being a Heisman Favorite. That is, if he can play for the Canes. If not, they have to turn to a backup plan, which is already on their roster.

Project 2027

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Luke Nickel (16) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Emory Williams headed to East Carolina, the Hurricanes only have three remaining quarterbacks on the roster — Judd Anderson, Luke Nickel, and Dereon Coleman.

The Hurricanes likely wanted to wait until the 2027 season for the quarterback competition between redshirt-freshman Nickel and freshman Coleman. Anderson has the size to be the starting quarterback, but hasn't shown all the signs that Dawson likes out of a quarterback to be the guy.

That remains the plan if the Canes can find a way to speed up the Mensah process, but it also highlights another positive aspect of the Canes' development. They have quarterbacks in the system they can trust to play high-level football.

Nickel showed flashes of being a great quarterback during the spring game, but continued to grow and learn under Carson Beck and Emory Williams.

Coleman is viewed as Cam Ward 2.0 by the coaching staff. The way he can create something out of nothing, and his arm angles with the natural strength to throw the ball, is out of this world. He and Nickel's battle would be one for green tree history, as both prepare a year in advance for what will be the starting job for the Miami Hurricanes.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: