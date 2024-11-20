Miami Continues Its Hunt For A Bye In Third Addition of College Football Playoff Rankings
The Miami Hurricanes continue to hold their position in the College Football Playoff as they are ranked No. 8 rising from last week when they were ranked No. 9 coming off their bye week.
The Hurricanes have a straight shot to the ACC Championship as they have two games left on their schedule before the potential SMU matchup. Two games remain for the Canes, and they hold their destiny. First is Wake Forest, then Syracuse. These are two teams that have the chance to put up huge numbers against a struggling Miami defense and create havoc in the ACC.
The question now is, how many more rabbits does Cam Ward have in his hat? He has single-handedly put this program on his back and put himself in the Heisman conversation because of it. He should have a few left after this bye week as they have a clear-cut path to the ACC Championship game as long as they show up and perform and prove they are not to be run over.
College Football Playoff Rankings- Nov. 19, 2024
1. Oregon (11-0)
2. Ohio State (9-1)
3. Texas (9-1)
4. Penn State (9-1)
5. Indiana (10-0)
6. Notre Dame (9-1)
7. Alabama (8-2)
8. Miami (9-1)
9. Ole Miss (8-2)
10. Georgia (8-2)
11. Tennessee (8-2)
12. Boise State
13. SMU (9-1)
14. BYU (9-1)
15. Texas A&M (8-2)
16. Colorado (8-2)
17. Clemson (8-2)
18. South Carolina (7-3)
19. Army (9-0)
20. Tulane (9-2)
21. Arizona State (8-2)
22. Iowa State (8-2)
23. Missouri (7-3)
24. UNLV (8-2)
25. Illinois (7-3)