Miami Defensive Line Get's A Big 10 Boost from the Transfer Portal

The Miami Hurricanes are adding many pieces before the transfer portal deadline closes for them, and their defense continues to grow.

The Hurricanes are losing David Blay Jr., Rueben Bain Jr., and Akheem Mesidor, but now they have added another player, this time from the Big 10, to replenish the line of scrimmage.

Former Nebraska defensive lineman Keona Davis has committed to Miami.

The 6-foot-5, 275 lbs starter for the Cornhuskers totaled 406 snaps across 13 games. Davis totaled 32 tackles, 3.5 coming for a loss, with 1.5 sacks and ten quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

What is better is that he has two years of eligibility remaining. Davis has experience against some of the best offensive lines in the country, and to sure up a stout Hurricanes run defense for next season, he provides great size to help with the run defense.

If he needs to get to the quarterback, we can generate pressure, but with the amount of bodies that the Canes will have, the depth of this team's defensive line is endless.

Miami Other Defensive Line Addition

The departure of Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor was always going to hurt the Miami Hurricanes defensive line for the following season. The goal was to replenish what was going to be lost with recruiting, and the transfer portal, and the Canes have landed one of the key remaining pieces to the defensive line puzzle for next season.

Former Missouri defensive star Damon Wilson II has landed with the Hurricanes out of the transfer portal.

He’s totaled 47 tackles, 12.5 sacks, one interception, two pass deflections, and one interception throughout three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs and Tigers. His breakout season was his last, finishing with nine sacks on the year.

In 2025, Wilson generated 54 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus, which was tied for the tenth most nationally. He also totaled nine sacks.

Wilson is considered the No. 8 overall player and No. 3 EDGE in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings.

He adds more speed and power to the edge that will already have Marquise Lightfoot, Armondo Blount, and a healthy Hayden Lowe running alongside him. The defensive line will also have a return of Ahmad Moten and Justin Scott to man the middle.

