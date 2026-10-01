Miami's Defensive Line Prepares for an 'Amazing' Clemson Offense

Clemson's offense ranks as the worst in the ACC and has scored the second-fewest points through four games of the regular season.

Amazing is the right word to use because it is amazing that the Tigers' offense has been this slow. However, Miami's defensive line and the rest of the Hurricanes roster have the utmost respect for any team, regardless of what the numbers say.

Miami's defense line also understands that. Growing star Marquise Lightfoot raved about the Tigers' offense but also knows that the team has grown a lot throughout the first quarter of the year.

Marquise Lightfoot SMACKS the QB and causes the Fumble.



No TD because of a Penalty. pic.twitter.com/gFvM8mZFnN — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 27, 2026

"They have an amazing offense, amazing team," Lightfoot said about the Tigers' offense. "So, we just gonna continue to move forward, 1-0. This week we're getting prepared for them. So, y'all just gonna see it at the stadium. You're just gonna see how I end up."

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (8) sacks Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Angel Flores (7) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lightfoot has been outstanding to start the year and is finally growing into his own as a star player. Moreover, as he grows, the rest of the defensive line grows and gels together.

"We compete a lot and we train a lot, together as a unit," Lightfoot said. "We go after practice and do little hands and things. Like just now we were just working on the tire sled and things like that and doing a little hand stuff, day by day. But just their ability to push me I push them and just correct, just little small things in my game and me doing the same in them.

"So, the growth is there just around us. So it's just the ability to push each other through technique, just fundamentals and alignment assignment."

Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) looks to pass pressured by Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive lineman Armondo Blount (18) and linebacker Cameron Pruitt (4) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Lightfoot, Armondo Blount, Damon Wilson II, Justin Scott, and Ahmad Moten Sr. continue to anchor Miami's defensive front. Moreover, others are learning and growing from it.

One player is Herbert Sroggins III. The sophomore has seen his time grow on the defensive line this season, with more time on the field.

"Last year being a freshman, just learning from Rueben and Akheem and just how they took the game, and I'm just a high person on technique and fundamentals," Scroggins said. "So, they was too. So I just understood them and how the game was, and I just put it in my game. It just carried on to this year, and, you know, just me following the role that Coach JT gave me and just being ready to hit the field at any given time.

This is another game where Miami looks to take over defensively and limit points. They have the No. 2 defense in the country for a reason, and the standard has already been set. LSU crushed Clemson, but this time Miami is headed to Death Valley 2.0. Different atmosphere, with a better opportunity.

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