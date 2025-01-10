Miami Finds its Quarterback as Carson Beck Commits to Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have gotten the best quarterback from the transfer portal once again landing the commitment of former Georiga starting quarterback Carson Beck.
Does it help that his girlfriend is star basketball player Hanna Cavinder who currently plays for the Hurricanes, yes, but the quarterback is still highly sought after because of his immense talent and leadership ability when he was already out of Athens when the season wrapped up.
Beck is coming off an injury to his UCL in his right elbow where he went down in the SEC championship game and missed the second half. He was not available during Georgia’s College Football Playoff run, missing the Allstate Sugar Bowl, and recently underwent surgery to repair his arm.
Beck announced that he had declared for the NFL Draft a few days after the Sugar Bowl, however, some conversations must have been had around his draft stock and a return to college seemed like the smartest choice.
The star quarterback in his two years at UGA has thrown for 7,912 yards and 58 touchdowns. However, with this injury, he won’t be able to start throwing until spring. It is an easy injury to come back from as the San Fransico 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had the same injury and surgery and still played at a high level this season.
The former four-star recruit was viewed as a possible first-round NFL draft prospect entering the 2024 season before he started to struggle in games. This season he threw for 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions along with 3,485 yards. He threw three interceptions in three different games.