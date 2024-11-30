All Hurricanes

Miami Football at Syracuse Injury Updates

Who's in and who's out for the Hurricanes against the Orange.

Justice Sandle

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs with the football against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs with the football against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 6 Miami (10-1, 6-1 ACC) has been rather healthy this season considering where their key injuries ly on both sides of the ball. The good news for the Hurricanes now is the return of defensive back Damari Brown and edge rusher Elijah Alston.

Each has been dealing with lingering undisclosed injuries all season long. The most significant has been Brown who has been missing since the opening game of the season. Alston has been missing since the week before the first bye week and is now gearing up to return. Each player has been at practice this week and has been taking a high number of snaps to prepare themselves for their eventual return.

In-game injury updates

Pregame

Miami Final Availability Report

  • Damari Brown, DB - Game-time decision
  • Elijah Alston, DE - Game-time decision
  • Ryan Rodriguez, C - Active
  • Jadais Richards, CB - Out

Syracuse Final Availability Report

  • Jayden Bellamy, DB - Game-time decision
  • Alijah Clark, DB - Game-time decision
  • Umari Hatcher, WR - Out
  • Trebor Pena, WR - Game-time decision
  • J‘Onre Reed, C - Game-time decision
  • Marcellus Barnes, CB - Out
  • Will Nixon, RB | Out
  • Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, QB - Questionable

How To Watch: No. 8 Miami's Final Regular Season Game at Syracuse

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule, Results, Playoff Outlook

Cam Ward Named Finalist for the Davey O’Brien and Walter Camp Player of the Year Awards

Everything Mario Cristobal Said Heading Into The Final Game Of The Regular Season

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football