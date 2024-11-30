Miami Football at Syracuse Injury Updates
Who's in and who's out for the Hurricanes against the Orange.
No. 6 Miami (10-1, 6-1 ACC) has been rather healthy this season considering where their key injuries ly on both sides of the ball. The good news for the Hurricanes now is the return of defensive back Damari Brown and edge rusher Elijah Alston.
Each has been dealing with lingering undisclosed injuries all season long. The most significant has been Brown who has been missing since the opening game of the season. Alston has been missing since the week before the first bye week and is now gearing up to return. Each player has been at practice this week and has been taking a high number of snaps to prepare themselves for their eventual return.
In-game injury updates
Pregame
Miami Final Availability Report
- Damari Brown, DB - Game-time decision
- Elijah Alston, DE - Game-time decision
- Ryan Rodriguez, C - Active
- Jadais Richards, CB - Out
Syracuse Final Availability Report
- Jayden Bellamy, DB - Game-time decision
- Alijah Clark, DB - Game-time decision
- Umari Hatcher, WR - Out
- Trebor Pena, WR - Game-time decision
- J‘Onre Reed, C - Game-time decision
- Marcellus Barnes, CB - Out
- Will Nixon, RB | Out
- Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, QB - Questionable
