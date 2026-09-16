Miami Football Has 2027 ACC Schedule Releases With Many Fun Challenges

A busy day for the Miami Hurricanes. After the news broke about the move back to Nike, the Atlantic Coast Conference officially released its 2027 schedule.

The Hurricanes will still have some of the best talent in the country, with the youth taking over right now. It will likely be the final year of Malachi Toney, with a slight chance of another year of Darian Mensah if things play out that way.

If not, the future looks ready all over the board. Miami's quarterback room, new Nike Deal, and others across the board are running like a smooth machine.

Moreover, some fun potential battles as others start to take over the league, with the fall of Clemson and Florida State on display. Others are ready to ball, and some will be ready for better years after this season.

HOME

California

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Virginia

AWAY

Duke

Florida State

NC State

Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech

The most interesting games will be against Cal, Louisville, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. Miami will also go through a gauntlet of players and quarterbacks. The ACC has some of the best young QB play in the country, and another year of improvement could scare the Canes.

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Vance Spafford (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, the Hurricanes also wish these games were on Saturday, unlike this season.

Miami is doing the job, but Saturdays without the orange and green feel weird. Miami head coach Mario Cristobal also feels the same.

"Well, we've been working," Cristobal said on recent Saturday "Off Days". You get to watch bits and pieces. We get those games cut up and summarized for us, so you could just zip through them. The [graduate assistants] and the analysts obviously watch all the TV copies. Anything you could pick up off those TV copies certainly helps out.

"But when you have an extra day, you know, luckily we had over 30 plays with the ones before we pulled them at halftime. You wish we had a few more because you don't like to have any off days if you don't get enough of a play count this early in the season, but we got enough where we used it in a manner where we still had practice and meetings and walkthroughs and whatnot, and got ourselves in a position where we can push ourselves again this week and get on a regular schedule."

Miami will face Wake Forest on Friday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, with a massive game ahead for both programs.

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