Miami Football Loses Two More Players to the Spring Transfer Portal

The Miami Hurricanes have lost Arizona transfer Emmanuel Karnley and kicker Abram Murray to the transfer portal.

Justice Sandle

Sep 28, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Emmanuel Karnley (23) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Utah Utes wide receiver Dorian Singer (3) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes' spring roster is being cleaned out as many more enter the transfer portal before some eventually step in. Now the Hurricanes lose Arizona transfer cornerback Emmanuel Karnley and kicker Abram Murray.

Karnley, a member of the 2023 recruiting class, has spent the last two seasons at Arizona. This past season, the redshirt freshman became a six-game starter for the Wildcats, only allowing 22 catches on 43 targets for 288 yards with four touchdowns allowed and five pass breakups.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is considered the No. 6 cornerback and No. 68 overall player in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings. The Hurricanes brought in a lot of players from that side of the field to compete for the starting spot, and it seems that Karnley has been dropped from the roster rotation. He is a good player and has a lot of football still left to play, and can grow.

Murray also entered the portal. Murray has a 52-yard bomb on the stat sheet, 12/15 on FGs, and a perfect 38/38 on PATs in 2024. The Hurricanes now have a massive question mark at kicker after having two historically great kickers for nearly the past decade.

The Hurricanes are gunning to make a few moves in the spring portal, just like last season as summer and fall camp quickly approach.

