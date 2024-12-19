Miami Football, Take it Personal and use it as Fuel for Next Season
The Miami Hurricanes came into the 2024 season with high aspirations and now they are left on the outside looking in as they prepare to face Iowa State in the Pop-Tart Bowl.
One of the best offenses in the country and now they have turned their full attention to recruiting and the transfer portal. They have been successful to this point with the No. 1 class in the ACC and fleshing out their portal class but all of this needs to fuel the fire for next season.
The Hurricanes will come in as a ranked team to start the 2025 season and will face a potential top-10 opponent in the Notre Dame Fight Irish to open the season at home.
Now the key is to figure out who will be those players that will be starters next season. The offensive line will remain intake outside of the one possible player in Jalen Rivers. The running back room will be the highlight of the team as they get new players in through the portal for a receiving core.
This will also highlight who the quarterback will be next season. Now without John Mateer on the tracks, the Hurricanes focus on the inside with Emory Williams looking to take the reigns.
All of the doubt, disrespect, and short-term memory loss the media and national audience took with this team this season should be more fuel to the fire. Many do not believe the Hurricanes will return to this level of success, at this next season. This is the time to prove them all wrong as they continue to build a powerhouse in the college football landscape.