Miami Freshman Elija Lofton Graded The Top Freshman Tight End in the Country

The Miami Hurricanes are building a farm of tight ends as their freshman Elija Lofton showed out and was graded as the highest freshman tight end in the country this season.

Justice Sandle

Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) and Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) celebrate after a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are called tight end "U" for a reason as one of their freshman standouts has been highlighted as one of the best true freshmen in the country.

According to Pro Football Focus College, Miami's Elija Lofton was the highest-graded true freshman tight end for the 2024 season. He finished with a rating of 81.5 and was one of the highest on the team.

Lofton will see more playing time next season after star tight end Elijah Arroyo declared for the NFL Draft.

Lofton had his moments last season and made some plays when he saw the ball. He finished the season with only nine receptions, 150 yards, and a touchdown. Had that been just a single game for the freshman, he would be looked at as a monster prospect but because he was behind Arroyo and Cam McCormick he was limited with his time on the field.

Now he will be battling with Tulane transfer Alex Bauman for the top spot in the room as well as newest quarterback Carson Beck's favorite target.

Justice Sandle

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

