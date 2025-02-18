Miami Freshman Elija Lofton Graded The Top Freshman Tight End in the Country
The Miami Hurricanes are called tight end "U" for a reason as one of their freshman standouts has been highlighted as one of the best true freshmen in the country.
According to Pro Football Focus College, Miami's Elija Lofton was the highest-graded true freshman tight end for the 2024 season. He finished with a rating of 81.5 and was one of the highest on the team.
Lofton will see more playing time next season after star tight end Elijah Arroyo declared for the NFL Draft.
Lofton had his moments last season and made some plays when he saw the ball. He finished the season with only nine receptions, 150 yards, and a touchdown. Had that been just a single game for the freshman, he would be looked at as a monster prospect but because he was behind Arroyo and Cam McCormick he was limited with his time on the field.
Now he will be battling with Tulane transfer Alex Bauman for the top spot in the room as well as newest quarterback Carson Beck's favorite target.
