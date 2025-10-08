No. 2 Miami 'Has Bigger Goals' After Florida State Victory
No. 2 Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC) has had a trend this season that could catch up to them. They start games off with massive leads, and little by little, it creeps down to a one-possession game.
The Hurricanes dominate 45 minutes of play, but the last 15 usually end up being their worst. There is so much more this Hurricanes team can be, and after the 28-22 victory over Florida State, the whole team felt it.
There is a lot left on the table for this Hurricanes team, and quarterback Carson Beck knows that there is another level that this team can reach.
"I'm sure we're going to go back and watch this game, and there's just so many little things, little mistakes, little plays that are just left out there for grabs," Beck said. "I just think if we could eliminate those mistakes and stop shooting ourselves in the foot sometimes, we could be really dangerous and really good."
It's not just him. It's a team belief that this could be something different. Transfer safety Jakobe Thomas played a Defensive Player of the Week-level game against the Seminoles, but he knew, roaming back into the locker room after the game, that no one was satisfied with the fashion in which they won.
Read More: Three Hurricanes Garner ACC Weekly Honors for FSU Victory
"Walking into the locker room and the team not being happy after we win like that," Thomas said. "That's what's different. These guys are dedicated. I can't preach enough on how much we work each and every day. You know we are in the building in the morning, late at night, watching tape together as a team. When I walked in and no one was really excited about the win, I knew that we had bigger goals."
Those goals are first focused on an ACC Championship, College Football Playoff berth, and national championship.
This team has the goods to make up for all of those achievements set in their sight, but they have to get through a grueling season after coming off their second bye week of the year.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.