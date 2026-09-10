No. 7 Miami's Malachi Toney Looks to Improve Heisman Odds Against FAMU: Game Central

With the season now in full tilt and the Miami Hurricanes set to play their home opener on a Thursday night of all times, the U is off and running, including standout wide receiver Malachi Toney, who made significant strides towards consideration for the Heisman Trophy with his week one performance.

Luckily, after a long road trip and short rest, the Hurricanes have a buy game to contend with as FAMU makes its way to Coral Gables. This is the second time in three years the two teams have faced off, as Miami won the first meeting convincingly. In the all-time series, Miami leads the Rattlers 11-1, with FAMU's lone victory coming in 1979.

As the Hurricanes continue to aim for the ACC championship, a 2-0 start is not only within their grasp but also expected given the level of competition they will see in their home opener.

This is Game Central for Week 2 of the 2026 Miami Hurricanes football season.

Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.

FAMU at No. 7 Miami Scoring Updates

Check back here for all the scoring updates from the Miami Hurricanes' week two matchup.

Miami Hurricanes Injury Updates vs. FAMU

If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates. We'll update this throughout the game. View the conference availability report.

For this week, Miami added a key name to its injury report in the form of CB O.J. Frederique, who sustained a "pretty serious," as head coach Mario Cristobal put it, shoulder injury in the Hurricanes' Week one matchup against Stanford. Ja'Boree Antoine is also still out, as the sophomore corner works his way back from an earlier injury. Additionally, Miami running back Jordan Lyle is still listed as OUT.

However, according to Cristobal, Miami safety Dylan Day is getting close to making his initial appearance in the Hurricanes' lineup. The Louisiana native was penciled in as a favorite at the safety spot before the season, and even though the Miami defensive back unit is deep, it will be a boon to have Day back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

For FAMU, the Rattlers took a massive blow on Wednesday when it was discovered that starting quarterback Isaiah Knowles is out for the season after an injury he sustained against South Carolina State. A&M will now be forced to give one lucky quarterback his first start of the season on short notice against the Hurricanes.

No. 7 Miami vs. FAMU: Game Information

How to Watch

Who: No. 7 Miami (1-0, 1-0 ACC) at Florida A&M (1-1, 0-0 SWAC)

When: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ACC Network +

Last meeting: The Hurricanes and Cam Ward dominated from the opening snap to finish 56-9, highlighting the electric Hurricanes offense.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes are coming off a dominant victory over Stanford to start the season and conference play 1-0.

Last Time Out, Stanford: The Rattlers split their first two matchups of the season by winning the opener against Albany State before falling to South Carolina State on Sunday night.

Weather: Color me surprised, but rain is in the forecast on Thursday, with a 75% chance of precipitation. With a high of 84 degrees, though, it could be a lot worse.

Officials: The exact crew has not been released, but an ACC official crew will work the game.

Game Captains: Miami: Malachi Toney, Mark Fletcher Jr., Darian Mensah, Matthew McCoy, Mohamed Toure, Armondo Blount, Zechariah Poyser | FAMU: TBA

Coin Flip: TBD

No. 7 Miami vs. FAMU Notebook

The 1979 upset of FAMU over Miami wasn't actually as big of a surprise as it may seem at the outset. After all, the Rattlers were coming off a Division I-IIA National Championship the year before. Much has changed since then, though, but there are still plenty of noteworthy tidbits headed into the matchup.

For instance, FAMU is essentially living at Hard Rock Stadium right now. They just played in the Orange Blossom Classic against SC State on Sunday and, just a few short days later, will square off against the Hurricanes in the same venue.

Additionally, watching the FAMU band play is worth the price of admission alone, so much so that Miami is paying FAMU an extra $40,000 to have The Marching 100 play at the game. Miami is forking over $760,000 in total for the contest.

This game might not matter for either team's rankings or in the broader context of college football, but for South Florida residents, it has a special connection. Sure, it probably won't be close, but it celebrates the area's football culture. This game should stay on the schedule each year.

All Things Hurricanes

There were some notable developments and storylines heading into the Week 2 matchup. As the rest of the college football landscape continues to panic, some posers are recognized and some teams are legitimized, Miami intends to do its business and get to 2-0 under the radar.

For instance, this offseason, a major focus for Miami was improving its depth. These early games are where that depth gets the chance to shine, as our own Justice Sandle made clear yesterday.

One of the most important positions to replace from last year's group was on the edges, as both Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor departed for the NFL. In week one, the group showed promise. Now it's up to them to continue growing into their new roles.

Remember how good that Michael Ervin guy was at football? Earlier this week, he said that Malachi Toney might be the "greatest receiver he's ever laid eyes on." That's high praise from someone with a gold jacket.

Miami vs. FAMU Depth Charts

Offense

Miami

QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel

RB: Mark Fletcher, CharMar Brown

X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs

Y Receiver: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw

Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Josh Moore

TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller

LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin

LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin

C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli

RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan

RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson

Defense

Miami

DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III

DT: Justin Scott, Keona Davis

DT: Ahmad Moten, Jarquez Carter

DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot

WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt

MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner

CB: Ethan O'Connor, Camdin Portis

CB: Xavier Lucas, Damari Brown

S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton

S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan

NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis

Special Teams

P: Dylan Joyce

K: Jake Olsen

KOS: Jake Weinberg

KO/P Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.

Odds & Ends for Miami vs. FAMU

FanDuel has Miami as 59.5-point favorites, one of the weekend's larger lines. The line opened at around 53.5 to Miami, but with the news of Knowles' injury breaking on Wednesday, the shift was to be expected. However, 60 points is, to say the least, a lot.

The crux will come down to whether Miami leaves its foot on the gas. The Miami offense could easily drop 60 if it went full gas, no brakes, but there's nothing to gain by hanging 70+ on FAMU.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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