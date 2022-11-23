Canes Freshmen Making Contributions on Offense

With the offense for the Miami Hurricanes needing help from their freshmen, that’s what has happened.

Most people tend to discuss quarterback Jacurri Brown first and foremost. That’s understandable. He’s the future of the quarterback position for the Canes. Miami’s recruiting class of 2022 also has a couple of other key players that have done well so far during the 2022 season.

Anez Cooper, Offensive Guard

As someone that was in the range of 400 pounds while still at Pleasant Grove (Ala.) High School, Cooper has changed his body by improving eating habits and utilized the Hurricanes strength and conditioning staff well. That work ethic has helped him be a starting offensive guard for Miami.

Of all the positions on the gridiron, offensive line is second to only quarterback as the most difficult position to play right out of the prep ranks. It’s not just about how one performs, but rather how well one performs in conjunction with four other players along the offensive line. A symphony of movements, if one will.

While Cooper has no place near mastered playing offensive guard, since making his first start against Virginia, he’s continued to battle and fine tuned his abilities. He’s best as a run blocker right now.

As Cooper further learns the nuances of reading pass rushers and taking the proper techniques to keep them at bay, it’s going to be interesting to see if Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff leave him at offensive guard or at least take a look at playing offensive tackle.

Jaleel Skinner, Tight End

Despite being only 6-foot-5 and roughly 210 pounds, Skinner is a physical player that battles to block as a tight end and H-back. He’s also gifted in the open field – where he’s best suited to play – and plays more like a wide receiver with the football in his hands.

Skinner was recruited by the nation’s elite and was committed to Alabama before flipping to Miami late in the recruiting process. Watching the talented tight end move on the football field quickly explained why so many teams desired Skinner’s services. He’s a quick-twitch player despite his height, possesses a tremendous wingspan, and does indeed run like a wide receiver.

Skinner has recorded nine receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown this season. Those statistics helped to define Skinner, but a Miami fan needed to only watch him in action to know what’s coming down the line.

Adding all the reps from the 2022 season and this upcoming spring practice, it’s a good bet that Skinner will be one of the most talked about rising sophomores at the conclusion of the spring game. This young man is going to be a tremendous player for the Canes.

