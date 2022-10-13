Bill Belichick Heaps Praise on Former Hurricanes TE David Njoku

On Oct. 16, the 2-3 New England Patriots travel to play the 3-2 Cleveland Browns. Part of the weekly process of heading into an NFL game would be head coaches discussing their own players, as well as what they’ve seen in person and on film of the other team’s roster.

During a Wednesday press conference, New England’s head coach Bill Belichick made it clear that he holds Cleveland tight end and former Miami Hurricanes standout David Njoku in high regard.

That’s quite a compliment from a man that’s been a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams as an assistant with the New York Giants, as well as — if you weren't aware — being the head coach of six Super Bowl champion squads in New England.

As for Njoku, being placed in the same category as Ozzie Newsome is honorable. The former Cleveland Brown (1978-1990) is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his work on the gridiron, as well as an executive with the Baltimore Ravens, in which he’s still employed. He’s also helped the Ravens win two Super Bowls as a member of its management team.

Perhaps Njoku will one day reach Newsome’s career receptions total of 662, which resulted in 7,980 yards and 47 touchdowns. The way Njoku is playing now it is obvious that the talent is there for the 6-foot-4 and 246-pound former Cane.

Combining his last three games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers, Njoku caught 20 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown. For the season, he has 24 receptions, 289 yards, and one touchdown.

At the age of 26, he still has plenty of good years left to catch up with Newsome, all the while continuing to earn praise from famous NFL head coaches like Belichick.

