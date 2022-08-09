Brevin Jordan Ready For Second NFL Season; Excited About Miami’s Future

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan is creating quite a buzz for himself as NFL training camps are in full swing. Jordan, a former Miami Hurricane, is coming off an impressive rookie season where he hauled in 20 receptions, three of which were scores.

He was inactive for the first half of 2021 but came on strong to close out the season and become the Texans’ go-to red zone target. Now in recently-hired offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton’s new scheme, the dynamic pass catcher is ready for a bigger role in this Houston offense.

The Texans replaced head coach David Culley with Lovie Smith this offseason and Smith is excited about the possibilities that Jordan brings to the table.

"Brevin is a good match-up," said Smith. "He's a tight end. He’s a big receiver. Against linebacker safeties, we should have the advantage."

Jordan’s already put on a strong performance during OTA’s and camp this preseason to lock up the flex tight end spot. The 2021 fifth-round pick said it’s been a challenging transition from college to the pros and he’s had to learn a lot quickly. But even with his focus squarely on the 2022 NFL season, Jordan’s been keeping an eye on his alma mater.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound route runner lets out a "WOO!" at the mention of Miami head coach Mario Cristobal’s name while bouncing on his toes.

"Everything is off the chain right now in Miami, man!” continued Jordan.

The ex-Hurricane’s endorsement of Miami’s new direction is a good sign for “the U”, as he was present for the last staff and likely sees some changes within the program already. If these current Canes can duplicate the same work ethic and energy that Jordan’s shown, a handful of them may join him in the NFL someday.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.