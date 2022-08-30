Dan Radakovich Talks Miami Football Facilities, Conference Realignment

The changes being made to Miami's football program extend beyond the field.

The Hurricanes already renovated their locker room to match the sleek and modern designs seen in the rooms of some of the most well-regarded programs in the country. UM also improved the recovery process for its players with the addition of cooling stations during the offseason.

This isn't all, as Miami, under the direction of Vice President and Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich, has a plan in place to construct a full-scale facility for the football team.

"Our idea from jump street really was to build the forever home of University of Miami football," Radakovich said.

"A football operations center, much like you see at other campuses around the country. We're well on our way moving forward with that. It has started, kind of in a silent phase, our fundraising for that project, and it's going incredibly well.

Radakovich and the administrative staff are placing the construction of this center as an utmost priority.

"I think as the fall unfolds, we'll have a little bit more of a public-facing focus on that, a little opening to where that's going to go, but rest assured that is priority [No.] 1 that we're working on," Radakovich said.

The former athletic director at American, Georgia Tech and Clemson also discussed the ongoing conference realignment happening to college sports and what that means for Miami.

"The [Atlantic Coast Conference], and we're a proud member of the ACC, how are we going to get better as a conference ... We need to do things within the conference that allow our members to continue to be competitive, and those are the thing that we're working on right now," Radakovich said.

"You see the [Southeastern Conference] and where they've moved forward. You see the Big Ten [Conference] and where they've moved forward. I think it's time now for the ACC to really look in and see where we can take the next step within our league, whether it's staying within the number of teams we have right now or expanding it."

As for the potential of Miami switching to another conference, a move is not imminent because of legal reasons, according to Radakovich.

