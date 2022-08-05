Miami Hurricanes Add Cooling Station to Practice Facility

The Miami Hurricanes upgraded their practice facilities this summer, implementing cooling stations to combat the grueling South Florida heat. These machines were set at around 19 degrees Fahrenheit during UM's first fall practice.

"The way we practice is a different level and there are times after practice where you want to bring your core temperature down," Cristobal said regarding the purpose of using these stations.

"It's something that we use in a couple different spots, it's really good in helping our guys recover. The way we practice and the way we're gonna practice, every ounce of recovery ... go hard, practice hard, go lights-out, and then when it's time to shut down the engines and cool them down and recover them, [we're ready for it]."

The South Florida heat and humidity are known to be brutal, especially in the summer and early fall months. Temperatures at Miami's practice Friday morning hovered around 84 F.

"I just went in there, it's really nice," tight end Will Mallory said. "It's a good break from the heat. It gets pretty cold very quickly so you don't want to stay in for too long but it's good that we have that ... Whatever to help us to win, to help us be better on the field, that's what they're doing and that's what we're getting so it's fortunate to have that for sure."

With Miami's football locker room having undergone renovations, as well, the program is doing whatever it can to continue evolving with the rest of college football, both on and off the field.

