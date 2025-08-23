Miami Hurricanes Defensive Lineman is Poised to Have a Breakout Year
With a bevy of young, talented defensive players, the Miami Hurricanes certainly seem heavily fortified on that side of the ball. Heading into the 2025 campaign, one Sophomore star could very wel end up being the best player to emerge from that bunch.
Rueben Bain Jr, a 6'3", 275-pound defensive end, is somewhat of a 'homegrown talent' for the 'Canes, as he spent his prep years at nearby Miami Central. He registered a whopping 77 career sacks in high school before stepping onto the campus at Coral Gables.
Since becoming a Hurricane, he's been named the 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, registering 44 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks, and has only improved his game since then. With this sack master coming off the edge, that should frighten every quarterback that Miami faces this year.
"He is going to end up being one of the best players to go to the University of Miami," head coach Mario Cristobal has said of his gifted young star."He is as talented, as driven and as tough as it gets."
Bain Enters his Sophomore Season in Great Shape
While Bain has already shown promise at the collegiate level, many believe this will be his breakout year. And he's certainly one of the coaching staff's favorite players. His athleticism is already at a high level, but the Hurricanes defender seems poised to take his play to whole, new level in 2025. He's ranked among the Top 100 Players in College Football by ESPN, and he's already got NFL scouts filling notebooks about his exploits.
As the son of former Kansas City Chiefs player, Rueben Bain, Sr, the younger Bain has a football pedigree, along with a strong work ethic. During the offseason, he and several teammates committed to a better fitness routine. Because of that, Bain Jr returned to action this season in much better shape than he had his freshman year.
“We've been working pretty hard at trying to lose weight, trying to cut body fat down, um, but eating pretty healthy, Bain said. "Changing our body the right way in the off-season has been nice, a nice transformation.”
“It’s been really competitive, especially with the O-line," Bain said. "I've been trying to just focus on small details and that's going to really help me get that next step. Been working every day after practice with coach [Taylor] and it's been transcending in the right direction. So if I keep it off [the weight], I feel like I'll be alright.”
Ruben Bain Jr and the rest of the Miami Hurricanes will get to flex their new muscle when they face Notre Dame on August 31. That test should be a clear indication of how the defensive lineman, and his team, stack up against the best competition in college football.