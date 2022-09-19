Skip to main content

Mario Cristobal Updates Miami RB Don Chaney Jr., OL DJ Scaife Jr.'s Injuries

Mario Cristobal offered clarity on OL DJ Scaife's injury and RB Don Chaney Jr.'s timetable for return at Monday's press conference.
Head coach Mario Cristobal updated the injury status of third-year running back Don Chaney Jr. on Monday. 

The South Florida native suffered a lower body during fall camp. While the exact diagnosis is unclear, Cristobal said that Chaney is "six, seven, eight weeks away" from returning to action.

This timetable would have Chaney returning against either Florida State, Georgia Tech or Clemson.

The running back has battled injuries throughout much of his tenure at UM. Chaney sustained an ACL injury in the second game of the 2021 season that forced him to miss the remainder of the year and most of spring practice.

In a limited sample size, Chaney has been productive in his time with the Hurricanes, rushing for 366 yards and four touchdowns on 79 carries. He has also caught 12 passes for 147 yards.

Miami's running backs have stepped up in Chaney's absence. 

Ole Miss transfer Henry Parrish Jr. has gotten off to a blazing-fast start, rumbling for 302 yards on 5.7 yards per carry. Sophomores Thaddius Franklin Jr. and Jaylan Knighton have also been key contributors in the running game, tacking on an additional 222 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards, as well.

The head coach also addressed what happened to starting offensive tackle DJ Scaife Jr., who left Saturday's game against Texas A&M with an ankle injury. 

"He sprained his ankle a little but he's back at practice."

Scaife will continue powering a Miami offensive line that helped produce 175 rushing yards on 4.9 yards per carry against the Aggies.

