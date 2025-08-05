All Hurricanes

Multiple Miami Hurricanes Named by ESPN as Most Important at Their Positions

A healthy Rueben Bain Jr. will be a big piece for a talented Hurricanes squad.

Dave Miller

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (44) and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Yankee Stadium.
Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (44) and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
There are very high expectations for Miami's football team in 2025, and ESPN has cited three Hurricane players as being some of the most important at their position.

Carson Beck was arguably the biggest fish at the quarterback position in the transfer portal this past offseason. He had a record of 5-2 against top-10 opponents in two seasons as Georgia's starter, but he also suffered through some turnover bouts last season, including a six-game span in which he threw 12 interceptions. However, he has a slew of big-game experience.

Which version of Beck will the Hurricanes get this fall? Can he restore his legacy and help Miami to its first-ever ACC title or at least a first College Football Playoff berth?

Two other Hurricane players were mentioned in the same article as key personnel when it comes to the ACC race: Rueben Bain Jr. and Francis Mauigoa.

Bain sizzled as a freshman in 2023 but was hurt just three snaps into the 2024 season. He sat out more than a month but was just not the same. However, if he is 100 percent and Miami's new secondary does its part, watch for the defensive lineman to shine.

Meanwhile, Mauigoa is projected to be an early first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and will be a key component of an offensive line that will need to keep Beck clean in the pocket.

DAVE MILLER

Dave Miller has covered the college football landscape nationally since 2009 with stops at National Football Post, Campus Insiders, Stadium Network and Saturday Tradition/Down South, among others. He has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2016 and has covered other collegiate sports since 2017. In addition to contributing to SI, he can be heard discussing college ball on radio stations across the country.

