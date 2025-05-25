Miami Lands Another Offensive Lineman Commitment For the 2026 Class
The Miami Hurricanes continue to build the future "Great Wall of Mirabal" as they land another standout offensive lineman for the future.
6-foot-4 offensive lineman Rhys Woodrow is a standout from Boone High School in Orlando, Florida. Woodrow announced his decision on Saturday night, choosing the Hurricanes over offers from other top Florida schools, Florida State, Florida, and UCF, and a recent SEC recruiting foe, Georgia.
This is the fourth offensive tackle in the recruiting class of the Miami Hurricanes. They have already landed the commitment of the NO. 1 recruit in the country, Jackson Cantwell, as well as Ben Cogdon, Joel Ervin, and JJ Sparks. This will almost fully rebuild the line that will be gone after this season as the Hurricanes properly retool for the future.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)