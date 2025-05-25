All Hurricanes

Miami Lands Another Offensive Lineman Commitment For the 2026 Class

Miami continues to build its offensive line as the Hurricanes land the commitment of three-star lineman Rhys Woodrow.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes continue to build the future "Great Wall of Mirabal" as they land another standout offensive lineman for the future.

6-foot-4 offensive lineman Rhys Woodrow is a standout from Boone High School in Orlando, Florida. Woodrow announced his decision on Saturday night, choosing the Hurricanes over offers from other top Florida schools, Florida State, Florida, and UCF, and a recent SEC recruiting foe, Georgia.

This is the fourth offensive tackle in the recruiting class of the Miami Hurricanes. They have already landed the commitment of the NO. 1 recruit in the country, Jackson Cantwell, as well as Ben Cogdon, Joel Ervin, and JJ Sparks. This will almost fully rebuild the line that will be gone after this season as the Hurricanes properly retool for the future.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

