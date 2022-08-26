What Gear Will Miami Fans Rock This Season?

Photo credit: Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat/USA TODAY Network.

One of the coolest aspects of college football is the pageantry of what people wear on game days. A sacred t-shirt, a favorite hat, and even socks that match the color of a fan’s favorite team.

For the Miami Hurricanes coaches and players, they are supported by some of the best fans for game-day attire, bar none. The various types of face paint, special designs for shirts, headgear, and everything else from head to toe, it’s hard to beat what Miami fans come up with.

The cool colorway of orange and green provides a unique look as well. Regardless of how the colors are placed together, it is awesome to see so many different ideas placed into Miami outfit designs during a Miami game.

As for the ability to create something that is truly unique for one person, how about the following Miami fan's outfit? This gets about as creative as it gets. Facemasks, belts, shoulder pads, and even gloves, are all color-schemed to match with UM’s colors.

This is the definition of going all out for the Hurricanes. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

There’s also this Miami super fan that’s incorporated a character from Star Wars into his Miami outfit. Now, this is a creative take on Boba Fett:

Star Wars meets Hurricanes. Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

For people that just want to rock out their own Miami gear, there are numerous outfits that fit the profile. Miami jerseys like Jim Kelly and Bernie Kosar are two of the most popular to go along with face paint and Miami memorabilia.

Then, there's this personality commonly seen at Miami games. Check out the glasses. He's created a unique look overall while once again matching with the Miami colorway.

Rockin' Miami all the way. Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps there is no one perfect outfit, but that's the point, too. College football fans have a lot of fun creating outfits to support their teams. Miami fans are some of the best at doing it themselves. To that point, there's something coming out that could be a cool match for sneakerheads out there that root for The U.

The first chance for Miami fans to show off their love for the Hurricanes comes on Sep. 3 against Bethune-Cookman inside Hard Rock Stadium. The game is slated to begin at 12 EST. You can see the full Miami schedule here .

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.