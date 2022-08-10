Akheem Mesidor Raves About Miami DE Coach Rod Wright

Miami added 11 players through the transfer portal this past offseason, seven of whom were defenders. Akheem Mesidor, one of the more highly-touted transfers the Hurricanes brought in, is expected to bring competition and proven production to UM's defensive line.

The third-year defender had an illustrious first two seasons with West Virginia, recording 44 tackles and 9.5 sacks. Mesidor arrived at Miami this summer, and he's enjoyed his first few months as a Hurricane.

"Everything's going well. We're competing, I love competition. That's what coach says this program is about, discipline, toughness, accountability," Mesidor told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "It's been good. I'm just still trying to get adjusted a little bit."

Mesidor also spoke highly of his primary position coach, defensive ends coach Rod Wright. The former NFL player and Texas standout joined Miami's staff after spending three seasons at UTSA, serving in 2021 as the Roadrunners' co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach.

Wright has worked with the defensive lineman every time the Hurricanes install a new aspect into their defense. This has included watching film with Mesidor and making sure the rising sophomore is completely up-to-date on the system that UM will be running.

"In the building, he's pretty laid back ... He's a cool guy but when it's time to work it's time to work," Mesidor said of Wright. "He's not gonna let his emotions get the best of him."

Miami's new defensive ends coach has made multiple pit-stops after his four-year NFL career. Wright's coaching career began with Texas, where he worked as a student assistant and defensive special assistant for three seasons. He also served tenures at both Sam Houston State and East Carolina before his time at UTSA.

Wright helped lead the Roadrunners' defense to new heights in 2021. UTSA finished the season ranked 10th nationally in total takeaways and 14th in rushing yards allowed per game. The Hurricanes are hoping that Wright will be able to have a similar effect on Miami's defense this season.

