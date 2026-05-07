Can Miami Land Two In-State Five-Stars Recruits?

The Miami Hurricanes have been on a heater on the recruiting scene over the past few years. It seems as if Mario Crisotbal has restored the image of “the U,” and players want to come play for the program. This is especially true in Florida, as recruits are opting to stay home.

One of the biggest targets for the Hurricanes in the Sunshine State (and the entire country) this year is five-star Mark Matthews. Miami was the reported leader for a while, but recent reports have suggested that Texas A&M has emerged as the new leader for Matthews.

It will be a battle to the end, and count on the Hurricanes to not give up until national signing day, even if he commits soon.

The Hurricanes already have two commits on the offensive line in Tyler Ford and Sean Tatum.

He is a dominant prospect, and Sports Illustrated’s Rowen Fisher Shotton broke down what he is viewed as as a prospect.

“At 6-foot-6, 300 pounds with elite footwork and balance, scouts view him as a prototype blindside protector," Shotton said. "Combined with his rapid growth and athletic ceiling, Matthews is widely regarded as the top offensive tackle in the 2027 class.”

Huge news recently came out that Matthews is not going to announce a decision soon. The nation’s sixth-ranked player (according to Rivals) will take an official visit to Miami on May 29th.

Interestingly, five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson will also visit on May 29th, and like Matthews, Henderson's recruitment will likely come down to Miami and Texas A&M.

More About Henderson’s Recruitment

Kaden Henderson of Jesuit High in Florida during a Clemson football recruiting visit before kickoff with LSU at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Henderson is the nation’s top-ranked linebacker and is ranked as the third-best player in the state of Florida in the 2027 class. Rivals’ EJ Holland reported that LSU and Notre Dame are also in play for the Jesuit High School star.

Sports Illustrated’s James Parks put it best when describing what any of the four schools would be getting out of Henderson.

“Henderson flashes strong downhill instincts with closing burst and physicality as a reliable tackler who finishes through contact, limiting yards after contact and setting the tone for the defense.” He continued, “In the run game, Henderson has good gap discipline and competes well at the point of attack, while in pass coverage he displays elite fluidity and awareness, bringing serious value as a blitzer, with good timing and burst through gaps.”

It seems Texas A&M is also the team to beat for Henderson, but Miami is much closer to home.

No reports are out about the NIL cost of either player, but both are going to cost a pretty penny to land.

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