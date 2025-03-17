Miami Hurricanes Football Focus on Defensive Growth as Spring Practice Continues
The Miami Hurricanes football team is primed for another week of spring practice. Their three practice days will be Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The games will last two hours each and are all scheduled to begin at 9:05 am EST.
They had a great week of practice in their first week of spring practices, but there is still plenty the team needs to work on. That includes the defense which was clearly the weaker side of the ball last season. Following the first week of practice, reporters caught up with new defensive coordinator Corey Heatherman and laid out the plan for his defensive coaching staff this spring and heading into the 2025 season, and what they have to do now to be successful later.
“It’s awesome. I think we have really good football coaches," Heatherman said. "Everyone, the support staff, the full-time staff, every guy that we have here, they do an outstanding job. And the biggest thing is … hearing from someone else’s perspective. I didn’t play that position. I’ve worked with that position, I’ve coached on defense, but to me, it’s like, ‘Okay, why did you teach that? Why did you want the hips like that? Why did you want your hands to go there? What is the counter off it?’ and then hearing and just learning. For me, every single day, I come in the building, whether it’s from our secondary coaches, or from other guys off the field, talking to me about linebacker play. It’s guys on the D-line constantly learning from the guys around us. And I think everyone on the staff just continuously, the more we work together, and the more we communicate, the better the staff will be. But we have outstanding people and then every day, the ideas they bring to the table and then the way our guys attack it every single day, has been great. And I think that’s going to continue to get us better on the field and off the field.”
