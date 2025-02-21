Former Miami Hurricanes Offensive Lineman Jonathan Feliciano Retires from Football
After a nine-year career in the NFL, former Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman, Jonathan Feliciano has officially retired from the sport of football unless a time is called for him to return.
Feliciano, 33, spent the 2024 season on injured reserve with the San Francisco 49ers after undergoing knee surgery. On Thursday in a social media post, he said he doesn't believe he can make it through a full season.
His goal when he started playing was always to play with Miami and he was able to live that dream out.
"I started playing football 19 years ago as a freshman in high school with the sole purpose of playing for the greatest college football team in the world — the U," Feliciano said in his retirement post. "Playing in the NFL was not in the plans back then. All I cared about was becoming a Cane."
After that, Feliciano was able to make a career for himself and got drafted by the Oakland Raiders with the 128th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has played for the Raiders, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and most recently the 49ers.
He is open to returning to playing if by chance the 49ers make it to the playoffs if they need someone to step in.
READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:
Miami Hurricanes Legend Snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Again
Where Does Miami's Mario Cristobal Fall in the Coaching Rankings for 2025?
Some In the National Media Loves Carson Beck as the New Miami Quarterback
Miami Returns Former Assistant To Help The Secondary of the Hurricanes
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.