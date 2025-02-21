All Hurricanes

Former Miami Hurricanes Offensive Lineman Jonathan Feliciano Retires from Football

Offensive lineman Jonathan Feliciano has called it a career from football as he prepares for the next step in his life.

Justice Sandle

Jan 17, 2015; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; East offensive lineman Jonathan Feliciano (76), of Miami, during the first quarter at the East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field . Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
After a nine-year career in the NFL, former Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman, Jonathan Feliciano has officially retired from the sport of football unless a time is called for him to return.

Feliciano, 33, spent the 2024 season on injured reserve with the San Francisco 49ers after undergoing knee surgery. On Thursday in a social media post, he said he doesn't believe he can make it through a full season.

His goal when he started playing was always to play with Miami and he was able to live that dream out.

"I started playing football 19 years ago as a freshman in high school with the sole purpose of playing for the greatest college football team in the world — the U," Feliciano said in his retirement post. "Playing in the NFL was not in the plans back then. All I cared about was becoming a Cane."

After that, Feliciano was able to make a career for himself and got drafted by the Oakland Raiders with the 128th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has played for the Raiders, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and most recently the 49ers.

He is open to returning to playing if by chance the 49ers make it to the playoffs if they need someone to step in.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

