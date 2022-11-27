Live Updates: Miami Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh

Miami will look to end its regular season on a high note against the Panthers.

The Hurricanes enter this matchup coming off a 40-10 loss to Clemson.

In this game, Miami mustered only 98 yards of offense, and quarterbacks Jacurri Brown and Jake Garcia combined for 68 passing yards.

Fortunately for the 'Canes, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will start under center tonight, according to Geo Milian of Canes County.

Van Dyke has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. Brown has started in his place, leading the Hurricanes to a win over Georgia Tech before last weekend's defeat to Clemson.

The Panthers have won three games in a row after opening the season with a record of 4-4.

Pitt's rushing attack is spearheaded by junior running back Israel Abanikanda, who leads the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in rushing yards this season.

Defensively, the Panthers feature a ferocious pass rush that ranks third in the country in sacks per game. Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey leads Pitt with seven sacks.

Miami holds the all-time series advantage over Pitt, 29-11. The Hurricanes won in a 38-34 shootout and have been victorious in their last four matchups against the Panthers.

The last time Pitt defeated Miami at Hard Rock Stadium was in 2014.

Follow along for live updates from All Hurricanes throughout today's contest.

Live thread for Miami vs. Pittsburgh

