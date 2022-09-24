Miami vs Middle Tennessee State: Key Matchups to Watch in Week 4

After a heartbreaking road loss in Week 4, Miami will look to have a rebound performance versus Middle Tennessee State. This will be the Hurricanes' last non-conference matchup of the season.

The Blue Raiders enter this contest as winners of two straight games. MTSU kicked off its season with a disappointing 44-7 loss to James Madison, and then made easy work of both Colorado State and Tennessee State in Weeks 2 and 3.

Here are four matchups to watch out for this Saturday.

Miami's offensive line vs. Jordan Ferguson

Against a talented and productive Texas A&M pass-rush, Miami held its own. The Hurricanes' offensive line did not give up a single sack, and often gave quarterback Tyler Van Dyke a clean pocket to pass from.

While the Blue Raiders' defensive line is not as highly regarded, Ferguson is the driving force of that unit.

The senior defensive end, who can play along both the interior and edge positions, led MTSU with nine sacks last season and is leading the Blue Raiders once again in that category with three.

Josh Gattis vs. Teldrick Ross

Ross, a junior safety, is the ultimate chess piece of MTSU's defense.

The defensive back leads the Blue Raiders with 26 tackles. His positional versatility allows him to play anywhere from inside the tackle box as a blitzing pass-rusher to in space as a single-high safety.

Given this, Gattis – Miami's offensive coordinator – must construct a game plan that would limit Ross' impact as much as possible.

Miami's cornerbacks vs. MTSU's passing attack

For a unit that has been inconsistent this season, Miami's cornerbacks, more specifically its outside corners, were a pleasant surprise against the Aggies in Week 3.

This position group will face a challenge on Saturday, as MTSU features an up-tempo, pass-heavy offense that runs a lot of four and five wide receiver sets.

The Hurricanes play a lot of press coverage, and the cornerbacks will have to win their 1-on-1 matchups as quarterback Chase Cunningham and the Blue Raiders' offense will surely test them in coverage.

Tyrique Stevenson vs. Izaiah Gathings

Considering Gathing's 6-foot-4 height, Stevenson will have his hands full against his likely matchup.

The senior receiver has led MTSU's wideouts in catches and receiving yards this season, and while Stevenson has played well, Gathing will still look to take advantage of the four-inch height advantage he has.

Miami struggled against the last wideout that was similar in height to Gathings. Jason Brownlee, a 6-foot-3 pass catcher for Southern Miss who played the Hurricanes in Week 2, torched UM's secondary for 102 receiving yards.

