Miami vs. Virginia: Key Matchups To Watch in Week 9

Miami's loss against Duke last weekend might have been the lowest point of Mario Cristobal's tenure with the Hurricanes.

The program trajectory, however, has trended upward since this defeat. Miami earned the pledge of top 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain on Thursday, and the Hurricanes will look to further this momentum on Saturday against Virginia.

Here are four matchups to watch out for between the Canes and the Cavaliers.

1. Mario Cristobal vs. Tony Elliott

This is the third straight week that head coach Mario Cristobal will take on a first-year head coach.

Cristobal and the Hurricanes defeated Brent Pry's Hokies in Week 7 before getting blown out by Mike Elko and the Blue Devils the following weekend.

The first-time Miami head coach will face off against Tony Elliott, who was previously Clemson's offensive coordinator, on Saturday.

2. Miami's containment vs. Brennan Armstrong

The Hurricanes' defense has struggled at times this season defending mobile quarterbacks, and Virginia's Brennan Armstrong will challenge this unit again with his ability to make plays with his legs.

Armstrong has rushed for 286 yards and four touchdowns this year. Miami struggled to contain Duke quarterback Riley Leonard last week, allowing the sophomore signal-caller to scamper for 61 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

3. Colbie Young vs. Anthony Johnson

JUCO transfer Colbie Young has emerged in Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play for the Hurricanes, catching 18 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns in his past three games.

The receiver will likely be defended by cornerback Anthony Johnson, whose 6-foot-2, 205-pound size counters well against the 6-foot-5 Young.

Johnson, a South Florida native, was recognized on Phil Steele’s Preseason All-ACC Second Team and leads the Cavaliers with two interceptions this season.

4. Jake Garcia vs. Virginia's passing defense

Garcia is expected to make his first career start on Saturday as a result of Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke's shoulder injury he suffered against the Blue Devils.

The redshirt freshman struggled last week in relief of Van Dyke, turning the ball over five times in just over a half of action.

He will have an opportunity to rebound this weekend against a Virginia defense that ranks 36th nationally in fewest passing yards allowed per game.

