OT Zion Nelson, DE Jabari Ishmael Out vs. Middle Tennessee State

Both offensive tackle Zion Nelson and defensive end Jabari Ishmael did not participate in Miami's pregame warmups and will be out for the Hurricanes' game against Middle Tennessee State. The reason for both of these unavailabilities has not been publicly announced.

This news was first reported by the Sun Sentinel.

Nelson played in UM's games against Southern Miss and Texas A&M, but he was unavailable for the Hurricanes' season opener against Bethune-Cookman.

The fourth-year junior had a cleanup procedure on his knee that held him out for the majority of fall camp. He has been a starter for most of his tenure with the Hurricanes since his arrival at Miami in 2019 and received All-Atlantic Coast Conference Honorable Mention honors last year.

Ishmael has seen limited action in his time with the Hurricanes. The South Florida native and Christopher Colombus (Fla.) High School alum was rated as the No. 259 player and No. 23 edge rusher in the class of 2021, per the On3 Sports consensus rankings. He chose Miami over offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi State, Northwestern and other Power Five schools.

The redshirt freshman played in one game of his freshman season against Central Connecticut State. He served as a member of the practice squad.

Aside from Ishmael and Nelson, sophomore wide receivers Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George will also be unavailable against the Blue Raiders due to injuries.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.