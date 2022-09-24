Live Updates: Miami Hurricanes vs. Middle Tennessee State

The Miami Hurricanes have an opportunity to regain momentum against Middle Tennessee State. UM lost last week in its primetime matchup against Texas A&M.

Despite totaling 27 first downs and 175 rushing yards against the Aggies, Miami's offense was only able to produce nine points.

This was attributed to a lack of red zone exectution and an underwhelming passing attack. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was inconsistent, completing 21 of his 41 passes for 217 yards.

Miami's special teams also struggled against Texas A&M. Kicker Andres Borregales missed one of his five field goal attempts and had another one blocked, and defensive back Tyrique Stevenson, who handled UM's punt return duties, muffed and fumbled a punt that set the Aggies at Miami's 29-yard line. This led to Texas A&M's first touchdown of the night.

MTSU, which has won two straight contests against Colorado State and Tennessee State, is looking to pull off a season-defining upset.

The Blue Raiders are led by senior defensive end Jordan Ferguson, who leads MTSU with three sacks. The veteran pass-rusher had nine sacks last year as a junior.

Safety Teldrick Ross is also a name to watch. The defensive back is a very positionally fluid player. He lines up anywhere from the line of scrimmage to in the open field as a single-high safety.

The two teams have faced off twice, with the Blue Raiders winning both games. The most recent matchup between the schools was in 1932, when MTSU defeated Miami in a 7-0 defensive slugfest.

Follow along for live updates from All Hurricanes throughout today's contest.

Live thread for Miami vs. Middle Tennessee

3:09 p.m: There is an inclement weather delay at Hard Rock Stadium. Players, coaches and fans have been told to seek shelter.

3:45 p.m.: Middle Tennessee receives the opening kickoff and start their drive at their own 25-yard line.

3:48 p.m.: Middle Tennessee State converts on fourth down and crosses into Hurricanes territory.

3:50 p.m.: Miami receives the punt and will start their first drive at their own 11-yard line.

3:53 p.m.: Tyler Van Dyke's pass is picked off and MTSU takes over inside the red zone.

3:56 p.m.: MTSU connects on a 28-yard field goal. MTSU 3, Miami 0.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.