Miami Hurricanes vs Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders: Info, Odds, Where to Watch, and More

The Miami Hurricanes are looking to bounce back as they host the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Saturday Sept. 24. The Canes are coming off a tough road loss to Texas A&M and desperately need to get back in the in column. MTSU's 2-1, but they look like a pretty good opponent to try and get that done against.

Head coach Mario Cristobal knows this game won't prove anything really, but he'll still expect a strong showing from his team. Mistakes plagued Miami last week, so they'll be trying to clean that up here before going into the bye week.

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (2-1) vs Middle Tennessee State (1-1)

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 at 12 P.M. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Miami (560 AM), West Palm Beach (106.3 FM), Fort Myers (97.3 FM), Kissimmee (1080 AM), Jacksonville (92.5 FM), St. Petersburg (1040 AM), and Pensacola area (1490 AM).

Weather: 83 degrees, 74% chance of precipitation at kickoff per Weather.com.

Odds: Miami is a 26.0-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 53 points.

Series History: Middle Tennessee leads the series 2-0 (last matchup in 1932)

The Rundown

Despite a tough Week 3, the Miami Hurricanes are still right in the thick of it. They're still in the AP Top 25 and still haven't begun conference play yet. It's really all on the table for the Canes, but they'll need to get back on track in this one at home.

MTSU comes to Hard Rock Stadium for the first time holding a 2-0 advantage in the series over Miami. Both of those games were in the 1930's, but it's always good to get one in the win column, no matter who the rival is.

The Hurricanes will be looking to pump up their numbers on offense after not scoring a single touchdown against the Aggies last week, so expect QB Tyler Van Dyke to throw some strikes against the Blue Raiders.

Just who catches those passes is a bit up in the air at the moment. Miami's missing two of their top receivers, Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George, which means that some younger receivers are going to have to step up.

The Canes don't have a game next weekend and then they'll open up their ACC schedule in Week 6 against the North Carolina Tar Heels. It's vital that Miami wins convincingly, if only to give them momentum for the next couple of weeks.

