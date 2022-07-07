Greg Olsen Makes Bold Claim About Mario Cristobal, Miami Hurricanes

"He's the guy for the job. If he can't do it, nobody can do it."

The very early indication is that Mario Cristobal is up for the challenge that is bringing the Miami Hurricanes back to national prominence in football, at least if his wins on the recruiting trail are any clue of what is to come.

Cristobal, a South Florida native and two-time national champion offensive tackle with the Canes in 1989 and 1991, has quickly rebuilt the foundation of the program at the U with alumni and former coach involvement, by motivating boosters and defeating in-state rivals for top prospects over the last eight months.

But, of course, the results have yet to be seen on the field. That being said, former Miami star tight end and 14-year NFL pro Greg Olsen shared his belief with Barstool Sports on Wednesday that if Cristobal can't produce consistent wins at The U, no one can.

Olsen knows a thing or two about Cristobal, as he was once recruited to Miami by the man himself when Olsen was a rising sophomore in high school while Cristobal served the Hurricanes' coaching staff in an off-field role in 2000.

"I've known Mario since I was 15 years old," Olsen said. "When I went down to the University of Miami camp — they were the first school to ever offer me a scholarship, my rising sophomore summer — Mario was the offensive quality control coach, or [graduate assistant]. He shortly then went with Greg Schiano who was the defensive coordinator, my dad knew Greg because Greg played against my dad's high school team when my dad was the coach back in New Jersey. So he takes over for Rutgers, he takes Mario Cristobal with him, and he recruits us in New Jersey at Rutgers. So we go way back with Mario. He then came back to Miami, coached me, went on to FIU, and now he's come full circle, so he's back. If Mario can't bring Miami back to prominence and respectability then it just can't happen, it's not in the cards. He's the guy for the job. If he can't do it, nobody can do it."

Cristobal always seemed like the ideal candidate for the job considering his ties to the program, but only time will tell if he truly is the perfect fit for the position and if Olsen's theory will prove correct or not.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.